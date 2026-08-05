Samia: Tanzania open for tourism, investment partnerships

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said Tanzania is open to strengthening tourism and investment partnerships with global stakeholders, inviting visitors and investors to explore the country’s rich natural attractions, cultural heritage and wide range of economic opportunities.

Speaking at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam during the Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting and Infra for Africa Forum, President Samia said Tanzania offers a unique combination of tourism experiences and investment potential, supported by a conducive business environment.

“I invite you to come and experience Tanzania. Discover the warmth of our people, the richness of our culture and the beauty of our country. From the endless plains of the Serengeti, the proudly standing Mount Kilimanjaro, to the breathtaking islands of Zanzibar, Tanzania offers unique tourism experiences and exciting opportunities in tourism, hospitality and sustainable development,” President Samia said.

She said Tanzania is ready to deepen its partnership with Africa50, investors and all stakeholders committed to building a connected, competitive and prosperous Africa.

President Samia added that the government will continue improving the business and investment environment to attract more investors, promote economic growth and strengthen the country’s position in key development sectors.

President Samia also highlighted Tanzania’s role in hosting the historic AFCON Pamoja 2027 alongside Kenya and Uganda, saying the tournament will mark the first Africa Cup of Nations competition to be hosted in East Africa and the first in the history of AFCON to be jointly hosted by three countries.