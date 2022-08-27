Samia walks the talk on strengthening PPP

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The appointment of members of private entities to head public institutions has been greeted with mixed feelings, with some commentators saying the decision strengthens Public-private Partnership (PPP).

Since assuming office on March 19, 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been expressing her willingness to work with the private sector she usually refers to as an engine for economic growth.

In order to walk the talk, the Head of State brought in members of the private sector who once served the government before being side-lined, including former National Housing Corporation (NHC) director general Nehemia Mchechu and deputy Treasury Permanent Secretary Lawrence Mafuru.

Read: What ATCL needs to perform

In the appointment made on March 2, 2022, Mr Maharage Chande, another member of the private sector was brought on board as the Tanzania National Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) managing director.

Read: Tanzania, Zambia agree to upgrade Tazara to SGR level

Advertisement

In what could be translated as President Hassan’s decision to cement the PPP, on Thursday, she appointed several members of the private sector to lead different boards. Names of appointees and public institutions entrusted to lead in brackets are; CRDB Bank PLC managing director Abdulmajid Nsekela (Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission chairman) and NMB Plc retail banking chief Filbert Mponzi (Sugar Board of Tanzania chairman).

Others are Nyanza Bottling Co. Ltd chairman Mwita Gachuma (Tanzania Cotton Board); SSC Capital chief executive officer Salum Hagan (Cereals and other Produce Board) and the Tanzanian Data Lab (dLab) co-founder, Mr Omari Bakari (Agricultural Input Trust Fund board chairman).

Reacting to the appointments, an economist from the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm), Dr Wilhelm Ngasamiaku said the president has been impressed by the good job Tanzanians are doing in their institutions. “She has now decided to benefit from their experience in improving efficiency of public entities,” he said.

Read: Nyamka appointed Prisons Commissioner General as scores picked for different positions

But, Mr Hagan said it has been the private sector’s desire to partner with the government in implementation of different projects.

“The Head of State is building a new era by bringing in the private sector in order to improve efficiency in the public sector in her ongoing initiative to open the country,” he said.

Regarding his new role at the Cereals and Other Produce Board (CPB), he said together with the management team, they are going to work hard to get appropriate and reliable markets for local products.

“We will efficiently support Agriculture minister Hussein Bashe in executing the good plan he has in order to transform the sector,” he said. The Open University of Tanzania (OUT) economist, Dr Timoth Lyanga, said the President’s decision aims to strengthen the PPP.

“She has probably been attracted by the appointees’ experience in making profit and efficiently leading their institutions. The good thing is that able Tanzanians are being given opportunities to serve the country in different areas of expertise,” said Dr Lyanga. But, Dr Jehovaness Aikaeli, an economist from UDSM said serving as a board member isn’t a full time job, rather members often serve in different capacities.

“The president has given them responsibilities according to their expertise, which is acceptable,” he said.

For his part, a political economist, Prof Joseph Mbwiliza differed in opinion, saying involving the private sector raises chances of conflict of interests in execution of duties.

“This will in turn occasion loss to the government. Therefore, experienced retirees in serving public sectors could be picked to lead the boards,” he suggested.

Other appointed Tanzanians and their respective positions and institutions in brackets are Dr Venance Mwase (managing director State Mining Corporation) and Dr Tausi Kida (board chairperson-Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute).

Others are former Lupa Constituency legislator Victor Mwambalaswa (chairman-Tanzania Tobacco Board) and Prof Andrew Temu (Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticide Authority board chairperson.