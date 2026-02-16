Sand quarry collapse kills five in Tanzania

Tanga. Five people have died after being buried under debris following a collapse at a sand quarry in Makuyuni village, Korogwe District in northeastern Tanzania.

The accident occurred at around 5:30pm on February 15, 2026, while the victims were engaged in sand excavation activities.

Tanga Regional Police Commander Almachius Mchunguzi said the incident was caused by the sudden collapse of soil embankments, which fell on the miners.

“The soil embankment gave way suddenly and buried five people who were excavating,” he said, noting that the victims died at the scene.

Rescue efforts involved the Police Force, the Fire and Rescue Service and local residents, who managed to retrieve the bodies from beneath the debris.

The bodies have been taken to Makuyuni Council Hospital in Korogwe Rural District for legal procedures and burial arrangements.

Police have urged people involved in mining activities to observe workplace safety regulations, warning that negligence in taking precautions can plunge families into grief.