Gamondi seals two-year deal to lead Taifa Stars as government backs appointment

Dar es Salaam. A new chapter has officially begun for Tanzanian football after Miguel Gamondi signed a two-year contract to lead Taifa Stars as head coach on a permanent basis, turning belief into bold ambition for the nation’s football faithful.

The Argentine tactician sealed the deal on Monday, February 16, 2026, in a colorful yet brief ceremony held at the iconic Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The signing was officiated by the government through the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, with Minister Paul Makonda presiding over the occasion.

Gamondi inked the contract alongside Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia, formally cementing his rise from interim coach to the man trusted with steering the national team’s long-term vision.

Moments after signing, Gamondi spoke with visible excitement, describing the appointment as both an honor and a challenge he is eager to embrace.

He vowed to channel his energy into building a fearless, competitive Taifa Stars capable of standing tall against Africa’s best.

“This is a huge responsibility, but I am ready for it,” Gamondi said. “With unity and strong cooperation from all football stakeholders, I am confident we can deliver results that will make Tanzanians proud.”

He applauded the government’s continued investment in sports development and praised TFF for its commitment to pushing Tanzanian football forward, insisting that collective effort will be key to sustained international success.

Minister Makonda, meanwhile, made it clear that Gamondi had earned the contract through merit.

He pointed to the coach’s impressive showing at the AFCON 2025 finals, where Gamondi, despite being appointed on short notice, masterminded Taifa Stars’ historic run to the Round of 16 for the first time ever.

According to Makonda, that remarkable achievement not only electrified fans but also won the admiration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who authorized a special charter flight to bring players and officials back from Morocco in celebration of their breakthrough performance.

With eyes now firmly fixed on the future, the government has entrusted Gamondi with leading preparations for AFCON 2027, which Tanzania will co-host.