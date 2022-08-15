SBL staff take on the Kilimanjaro challenge to promote local tourism

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) under its flagship trademark (Serengeti) has paid tribute to the Royal Tour campaign championed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, by setting off to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain.

The campaign is also part of their internal programs to promote physical health, a safe and healthy workplace.

The audacious 5,895-meter trek began on Sunday, August 14, at the Machame gate by 28 members of staff from SBL breweries in Mwanza, Moshi, and Dar es Salaam, with a planned descent set for August 20.

Before he flagged off the climb on Mount Kilimanjaro, the SBL Managing Director, Mark Ocitti, said, Tanzania is endowed with a lot of tourism-related natural resources."

“It gives us satisfaction to extend our support to the President’s Royal Tour campaign. Moreover, this exercise is a deliberate move to position one of our most celebrated flagship products, Serengeti Trademark at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.’’

The Managing Director of SBL, Mark Ocitti (first right), flags off a campaign to promote local tourism by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro at the Machame gate, along with 28 employees of the company, on August 14 in the Kilimanjaro region. The mountain climbing exercise is also part of the company's programs to build physical health and well-being for its employees.

Advertisement

He added: This will be an ongoing campaign that will be exploring other key honeypots in Tanzania, which we believe will also be supporting the development agenda of this beautiful country. Therefore, we will be carrying out a number of health routines to help our staff enjoy life every day and everywhere through a life-work balance schedule.

Rispa Hatibu, is among the staff who is taking the challenge and she believes she can go all the way to peak.

“As hard and high as it may seem to climb the mountain, I am already excited to reach the peak. It will be painful, exhilarating, and frustrating at times, but step by step, we will reach the roof of Africa.”

The SBL Mt. Kilimnjaro challenge campaign comes just in time while the government's ambition is to collect $6 billion in revenue from tourism by 2025–with a goal to attain five million tourists per year.

However, some reports suggest that the number of tourists will cross the one million mark by the end of this year after dropping to 600,000 in 2020 from 1.5 million in 2019.