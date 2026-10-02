Scientific surveys can help reduce mining losses, expert says

Geita. Conducting scientific surveys before mining begins can help miners and investors identify areas with mineral potential and avoid spending money on unverified prospects, an expert has said.

Speaking on Friday, October 2, 2026, at the ninth National Mining Technology Exhibition in Geita, Machimbo Explorer geologist and managing director David Bembeja said some miners invest heavily in extraction without first conducting adequate surveys of their targeted areas.

He said mineral exploration could involve geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys, depending on the characteristics of an area and the minerals being targeted.

The surveys provide information that can help investors determine the potential of an area and guide decisions on whether to proceed with mining activities.

“Some miners spend a lot of money on mining without conducting sufficient surveys to establish the potential of the area,” Mr Bembeja said.

He urged the Ministry of Minerals to complete the process of establishing the Board of Geologists, saying this would help ensure geological work is carried out by qualified professionals and meets required standards.

Mr Bembeja said inaccurate geological reports prepared by unqualified individuals could expose investors to financial losses.

He said Machimbo Explorer first assesses a client’s licence, coordinates and available historical information before recommending the most appropriate survey.

The findings, he said, help clients decide whether to proceed with further exploration or stop investing in an area where available data does not show sufficient potential for the targeted minerals.

Machimbo Explorer chief executive officer Omega Nziku said technology was also used at different stages of preliminary exploration.

She said information obtained from initial surveys could guide the use of diamond drilling and reverse circulation (RC) drilling for more detailed exploration.