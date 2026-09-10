Security guard held over shooting to death truck driver

Morogoro. Police in Morogoro Region are holding a 37-year-old security guard, Hussein Hussein, over the alleged killing of a truck driver at a Puma fuel station in Kihonda, Morogoro Municipality.

The suspect, who works for Ruge Security and lives in Kayenzi, is accused of shooting dead Feisal Yaqoob Ally, 43, a resident of Mbagala, Dar es Salaam.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Andrew Kantimbo said the incident occurred at about 6am on September 9, 2026, at the fuel station in Viwandani Street, Kihonda Ward.

He said the deceased was driving a Scania truck, registration number T.680 EAY, from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza when he stopped at the station.

A witness, Mohamed Omary, popularly known as Mudy, a motorcycle taxi rider who was at the station to refuel, said the driver had parked the truck to pray at a mosque located at the station.

Mr Omary said that after prayers, the driver returned to his truck and prepared to leave when the security guard allegedly demanded Sh15,000 as a fee for guarding the vehicle.

The driver reportedly refused to pay and got into the truck to leave, prompting the guard to allegedly shoot him in the head.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

In a separate incident, police in Morogoro are holding seven suspects over the alleged killing of Zakaria Rashid Malika, 57, a former land officer with Kilombero District Council.

Mr Malika was allegedly attacked at his home in Kapolo CCM hamlet, Kibaoni Ward, Ifakara Division, Kilombero District, at about 8pm on July 19, 2026.

According to police, the suspects attacked and wounded him with a sharp object on various parts of his body, causing his death.

Commander Kantimbo said police, working with members of the public, launched a search for the suspects after receiving information about the killing.

He said the seven suspects were arrested at different times and locations over allegations of planning and participating in the killing.

The suspects will be taken to court once preliminary investigations are completed.