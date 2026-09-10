TCRA steps up fight against mobile fraud in Morogoro

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has stepped up efforts to combat mobile phone fraud and online scams, holding a three-day awareness campaign in Ifakara, Kilombero District, in collaboration with key stakeholders.

The initiative, which ends today, follows concerns over the high number of cybercrime cases reported in Morogoro and Rukwa regions despite a decline nationally.

Speaking at a seminar for government officials in Ifakara yesterday, TCRA director general Peter Mwasalyanda said gains made in the communications sector needed to be protected from criminals exploiting digital technologies.

He said reported cases of fraud and scams committed through mobile phones fell by 25.29 percent, from 9,816 in the quarter ending March 2026 to 7,334 in the quarter ending June.

“However, the situation remains a concern in some areas, particularly Morogoro and Rukwa regions, where the number of reported cases is still high,” he said.

Of the 7,334 cases reported nationally, 2,079, or 28.4 percent, were recorded in Morogoro, while Rukwa accounted for 2,495 cases, or 34 percent.

Kilombero District alone recorded 1,778 cases, accounting for 86 percent of the cases reported in Morogoro Region.

The number of reported incidents has also declined by 69 percent since September 2023, from 23,328 to 7,334 in June 2026.

Mr Mwasalyanda said cybercrime included online fraud, theft or unauthorised use of information, hacking, electronic scams, distribution of malicious software and misuse of digital accounts and systems. He said such crimes could threaten individuals, institutions and national security.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness among government officials and the public about cybercrime and the security of communication services, while promoting measures to protect users from online fraud.

Mr Mwasalyanda urged Tanzanians to exercise caution when using digital platforms and develop a culture of cybersecurity.

“We need to go beyond having secure systems; we also need people with sufficient knowledge of how to use those systems safely,” he said. The growth of digital services has been rapid, with mobile phone subscriptions increasing by 121 percent, from 52.8 million in March 2021 to 117 million in June 2026.

Mobile money accounts increased by 166 percent over the same period, from 32.7 million to 87 million.

Mr Mwasalyanda said the expansion of mobile money services was supporting economic activity by creating jobs through mobile money agents and widening access to digital financial services.