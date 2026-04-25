Tanzanian boxer Class claims two WBC international belts with TKO in Bangkok

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s professional boxer Ibrahim Mgenda, popularly known as “Class”, has delivered a career-defining performance after defeating Thailand’s Kritiphak Duangnut to claim two major World Boxing Council (WBC) titles in Bangkok.

Class secured the WBC International Silver Belt and the WBC International Gold Belt in the super featherweight division following a commanding victory in their bout held on April 25, 2026.

The Tanzanian fighter controlled the contest with discipline and composure, ultimately forcing a technical knockout in the fifth round after a dominant display that left his opponent struggling to cope with sustained pressure.

The win marks a major milestone in Class’s career and strengthens his standing on the international boxing stage after adding two recognised WBC belts to his record.

Following the victory, the National Sports Council of Tanzania (BMT) congratulated the boxer on his achievement, praising him for lifting Tanzania’s flag high in the global boxing arena.

BMT said Class’s success reflects both individual dedication and the growing competitiveness of Tanzanian boxing on the international scene, especially in competitions sanctioned by the World Boxing Council.

The latest triumph also avenges a previous draw between the two fighters in an earlier encounter, underlining Class’s improved form and tactical maturity in the ring.