Several cheat death as B One Coach bus catches fire in Hai

Hai. Several people narrowly escaped death after a B One Coach bus caught fire following an accident in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region.

Acting Kilimanjaro Regional Fire and Rescue Force commander Jeremiah Mkomagi confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on the night of Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in the Rosinde area of Romu Ward, Hai District.

Mr Mkomagi, said the accident was caused by a burst tyre on the right side of the bus’s rear axle, which ruptured the fuel tank and triggered the fire.

According to Mr Mkomagi, the bus was carrying 23 passengers and three crew members, but no injuries or deaths were reported.

However, he said none of the passengers managed to salvage their belongings as the fire destroyed all property inside the vehicle.

“At around 4:41 am, the Fire and Rescue Force at Hai Station received reports of a fire involving a passenger bus belonging to B One Coach Company. Officers arrived at the scene and found the bus engulfed in flames before successfully extinguishing the fire,” said Mr Mkomagi.

He said the losses resulting from the accident included the destruction of the bus and the passengers’ luggage inside the vehicle.