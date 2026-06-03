Seven killed, 17 injured in Singida minibus–lorry crash

Dodoma. Seven people have died, and 17 others have been injured in a road accident involving a minibus and a lorry at Sekenke Hill in Iramba District, Singida Region.

The minibus was travelling from Singida Region to Tabora, while the lorry was heading from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in the morning after the lorry, which reportedly experienced brake failure, collided with the minibus, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a ravine.

The crash left seven people dead and 17 others injured, who were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Iramba District Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr Peter Janga, said the facility received 17 injured victims and six bodies, noting that one of the injured later died while undergoing treatment.

He said the remaining patients were in stable condition and continued to receive medical care.

“We received reports that the vehicles collided and fell into a ravine, which caused multiple injuries. Most patients sustained injuries to different parts of their bodies,” said Dr Janga.

One of the survivors, Mr Emmanuel Sande, said he was travelling in the minibus from Singida to Igunga District in Tabora Region when the accident occurred.

Mr Sande said he had fallen asleep due to fatigue during the journey and woke up after the crash.

“We were travelling, and I was asleep. When I woke up, I found we had been involved in an accident. I thank God that despite the injuries, we survived,” said Sande.

Efforts to reach the Singida Regional Police Commander for comment proved futile until publication of this report, with his assistant saying he was attending a meeting.

ENDSBy Rachel Chibwete

Dodoma. Seven people have died, and 17 others have been injured in a road accident involving a minibus and a lorry at Sekenke Hill in Iramba District, Singida Region.

The minibus was travelling from Singida Region to Tabora, while the lorry was heading from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in the morning after the lorry, which reportedly experienced brake failure, collided with the minibus, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a ravine.

The crash left seven people dead and 17 others injured, who were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Iramba District Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr Peter Janga, said the facility received 17 injured victims and six bodies, noting that one of the injured later died while undergoing treatment.

He said the remaining patients were in stable condition and continued to receive medical care.

“We received reports that the vehicles collided and fell into a ravine, which caused multiple injuries. Most patients sustained injuries to different parts of their bodies,” said Dr Janga.

One of the survivors, Mr Emmanuel Sande, said he was travelling in the minibus from Singida to Igunga District in Tabora Region when the accident occurred.

Mr Sande said he had fallen asleep due to fatigue during the journey and woke up after the crash.

“We were travelling, and I was asleep. When I woke up, I found we had been involved in an accident. I thank God that despite the injuries, we survived,” said Sande.