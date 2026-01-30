Sh1.9bn set aside for albinism skin oil as Tanzania tightens oversight

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The government has reiterated its directive to all local government authorities to allocate funds for the purchase of special skin-protection oil for people with albinism, with Sh1.9 billion set aside as part of national efforts to safeguard their health and wellbeing.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities - RALGA), Dr Jafar Seif, made the statement in Parliament on Friday, January 30, 2026, while responding to a question from Special Seats MP, Ms Stella Ikupa, on actions being taken against councils that fail to budget for the oil.

Dr Seif said the government recognises the importance of ensuring that people with albinism in all councils have access to the special oil, which protects their sensitive skin from harmful ultraviolet rays and reduces the risk of skin cancer.

He said that in the 2024/2025 financial year, the government allocated Sh8.74 billion for social welfare services, of which Sh1.4 billion was earmarked for the procurement of the oil.

“The government has continued to direct councils to include a specific budget line for the purchase of oil for people with albinism,” Dr Seif told Parliament.

Looking ahead, he said that for the 2025/2026 financial year, a total of Sh1.9 billion has been allocated nationwide for the same purpose, in line with policies, laws and guidelines governing the provision of services to persons with disabilities.

The deputy minister stressed that councils are required to comply with the directive and ensure that the funds are used for their intended purpose, noting that access to protective oil is a basic and essential service for people with albinism.

Advocates have long raised concerns over inconsistent supply of the oil at local government level, despite its critical role in preventing serious health complications.