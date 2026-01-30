Top Tanzania golfers start trophy hunt at TPC Open

Dar es Salaam. The highly anticipated TPC Open golf tournament tees off today at the picturesque TPC Golf Course in Moshi, bringing together leading amateur golfers from across the country for one of Tanzania’s most prestigious domestic championships.

While the main spotlight today is on the amateur competition, professional golfers began their title hunt yesterday at the same venue, setting the tone for a weekend of high quality golf.

The tournament marks a long awaited return after it was initially scheduled for November last year but postponed by the Tanzania Golf Union TGU due to unavoidable circumstances.

Amateur golfers taking part in the championship represent a wide range of clubs, underlining the national appeal and competitive depth of the event.

Players have arrived from Arusha Gymkhana, Moshi Club, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, Morogoro Gymkhana, Kilombero Golf Club, Mufindi Golf Club and the host TPC Golf Club. Organisers believe the diverse field will ensure intense competition across all categories.

The championship features several competitive classes designed to cater for golfers of different skill levels. Top honours will include the overall gross winner, overall gross runner up and overall net winner. Additional prizes will be awarded in Division A, Division B and Division C, with both winners and runners up recognised in each category.

Junior golfers will also compete in their own category, reflecting the organisers’ commitment to nurturing young talent and securing the future of the sport. Senior golfers, meanwhile, will battle in a separate stroke play category, ensuring inclusivity across age groups.

Speaking ahead of the competition, one of the country’s prominent female golfers, Vicky Elias, expressed confidence in her preparations and ambitions.