Tanzania Police detain opposition politician over incitement allegations

Mbeya. Police in Mbeya have detained the Secretary of the opposition Chadema in Rungwe District, Mr Award Karonga, over allegations of criminal offences, including incitement.

Karonga, who also serves as Deputy National Chairperson of the party’s youth wing, was reportedly arrested Friday, 30 January, in Katumba, Ibighi-Tukuyu Ward, Rungwe District.

According to a statement by Mbeya Regional Police Commander Benjamin Kuzaga, Karonga is being held on multiple charges, including incitement.

"The suspect was arrested at 4:00 a.m. in Katumba. Investigations are ongoing and will inform further legal action against him,” the statement said.

The statement further read: “The Mbeya Regional Police have arrested and detained Award Karonga, a resident of Katumba, who serves as Chadema Secretary for Rungwe District and Deputy National Chairperson of the party’s youth wing, on multiple charges including incitement. He was arrested on 29 January and investigations are being finalised to enable legal proceedings.”

Speaking on the matter, Chadema Mbeya Regional Secretary Hamad Mbeyale said the party received news of the detention and condemned what he described as a continued pattern of arbitrary arrests of party leaders.

“After his detention, he was searched at his home in Tukuyu before being taken to the central police station. His family, relatives, friends, and party officials are closely following up,” Mbeyale said.