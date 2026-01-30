Tanzania Police detain opposition politician over incitement allegations

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Mbeya. Police in Mbeya have detained the Secretary of the opposition Chadema in Rungwe District, Mr Award Karonga, over allegations of criminal offences, including incitement.

Karonga, who also serves as Deputy National Chairperson of the party’s youth wing, was reportedly arrested Friday, 30 January, in Katumba, Ibighi-Tukuyu Ward, Rungwe District.

According to a statement by Mbeya Regional Police Commander Benjamin Kuzaga, Karonga is being held on multiple charges, including incitement.

Related

"The suspect was arrested at 4:00 a.m. in Katumba. Investigations are ongoing and will inform further legal action against him,” the statement said.

The statement further read: “The Mbeya Regional Police have arrested and detained Award Karonga, a resident of Katumba, who serves as Chadema Secretary for Rungwe District and Deputy National Chairperson of the party’s youth wing, on multiple charges including incitement. He was arrested on 29 January and investigations are being finalised to enable legal proceedings.”

Speaking on the matter, Chadema Mbeya Regional Secretary Hamad Mbeyale said the party received news of the detention and condemned what he described as a continued pattern of arbitrary arrests of party leaders.

“After his detention, he was searched at his home in Tukuyu before being taken to the central police station. His family, relatives, friends, and party officials are closely following up,” Mbeyale said.

He added: “We have met with him but are yet to be informed of the reasons for his detention. We strongly condemn these recurring acts of arresting our leaders. It should be noted that he is a National Youth Chairperson.”

Latest

  1. Tanzania delivers over 53,000 jobs in first 100 days of Samia’s second term

  2. Tanzania scales up domestic financing for neglected tropical diseases after 2025 donor withdrawal

  3. Starmer’s China visit highlights limits of ‘pivot’ strategy amid tensions with Trump

  4. UN chief warns of looming financial crisis as unpaid dues threaten operations

  5. Sh1.9bn set aside for albinism skin oil as Tanzania tightens oversight

  6. Bank of Tanzania clarifies gold sale strategy, denies infrastructure funding claims

In the headlines

View All