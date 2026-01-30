No nonsense referees to handle Yanga and Simba Caf Cup duels

Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed experienced and firm referees to officiate crucial Caf Champions League matches involving Tanzania football giants Young Africans Yanga and Simba SC this weekend at different venues.

Yanga will host Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Saturday in a high profile Group stage match scheduled to kick off at 4pm at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

Caf has handed the encounter to Cameroonian centre referee Antoine Max Depadoux Effa Essouma, an official widely known on the continent for his strict handling of matches and uncompromising interpretation of the Laws of the Game.

Essouma is no stranger to high pressure assignments, having officiated several Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup matches involving some of Africa’s biggest clubs. However, his refereeing career has also been marked by controversy, particularly in matches involving East African sides.

Tanzanian football fans vividly remember Essouma’s recent appearance at the New Amaan Complex, where he officiated the Caf Confederation Cup match between Azam FC and Wydad Club Athletic of Morocco.

Azam FC lost the match 1 0 and the referee’s decisions sparked outrage among home supporters, many of whom accused him of favouring the visiting Moroccan side. The match ended amid loud protests from fans who felt crucial calls went against the Tanzanian club.

History further shows that Essouma was previously suspended by Caf following a controversial performance in the Caf Confederation Cup match between Renaissance Sportive de Berkane and Raja Club Athletic on March 3, 2019.

Caf later banned the Cameroonian referee for one year during the 2019 season after concluding that his performance in that match was weak and unsatisfactory.

Despite that setback, Essouma has since returned to Caf competitions and continues to receive major assignments, reflecting the governing body’s belief in his experience and authority.

For the Yanga Al Ahly clash, Essouma will be assisted by fellow Cameroonians Rodrique Menye Mpele as assistant referee one and Vincent Ngimdoh Nkemazen as assistant referee two, while Yanicj Anisse Fodouop will serve as the fourth official. The match commissioner is Haruna Mawanda from Uganda and the referee assessor is Jason Joseph Damoo from Seychelles.

Meanwhile, Simba SC will be in action on Sunday when they host Esperance of Tunisia at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with kick off also set for 4pm. Caf has appointed South African referee Luxolo Badi to take charge of the encounter.

Badi is among Southern Africa’s most trusted referees, with extensive experience in Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup matches. His officiating record shows consistency, good control of tempo and disciplined decision making in high intensity fixtures.