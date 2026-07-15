Sh1 billion initiative puts youth at centre of public policymaking

Dar es Salaam. A new Sh1 billion youth empowerment programme is set to equip nearly 600,000 young Tanzanians with the knowledge and skills to influence public policy, as stakeholders push to close the gap between young people and the country’s decision-making processes.

The KEYJana Impact Project, launched yesterday, July 14 by DFC Tanzania Fellows in partnership with ActionAid Tanzania and the Royal Danish Embassy, aims to strengthen civic participation by enabling young people to understand government policies, engage with public institutions and contribute to national development.

Over the next 18 months, the project will be rolled out in Ruvuma, Mara, Kigoma and Pemba, where participants will receive training on governance, civic engagement, climate justice and policy processes

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Speaking to The Citizen, KEYJana Impact Project representative Hellen Sisya said many young people remain disconnected from policy discussions despite being directly affected by government decisions.

“Our goal is to ensure young people understand existing policies, participate in decision-making processes and contribute to the formulation of future policies,” she said.

She further added that the project would also create a platform for regular dialogue between young people and policymakers, helping to build trust and improve accountability.

“When young people are given the opportunity to participate, they become partners in development. That is how we build stronger institutions and more responsive governance,” she said.

ActionAid Tanzania country director Bavon Christopher said the initiative recognises young people as drivers of change rather than passive beneficiaries of development programmes.

He said the project would provide practical skills that enable young people to engage in public affairs, understand policy frameworks and advocate for reforms that respond to the needs of their communities.

“Sustainable development depends on the meaningful participation of young people, women and persons with disabilities in decision-making. Through this project, young people will gain practical knowledge that will enable them to engage confidently in governance processes,” he said.

Beyond civic participation, the project also seeks to prepare young people for an increasingly digital public sphere, where access to information is often accompanied by challenges such as misinformation, disinformation and online harassment.

The Danish Ambassador to Tanzania, Jesper Kammersgaard, said digital platforms have become powerful tools for civic engagement, but warned that without the skills to navigate them responsibly, they can undermine informed public debate.

“That creates enormous opportunities, but also real challenges. Misinformation and disinformation can distort public debate. Online intimidation can silence voices that deserve to be heard. Without the skills to navigate digital spaces safely and critically, participation becomes harder, not easier,” he said.

Mr Kammersgaard said the project therefore combines civic participation with digital literacy, arguing that responsible engagement requires both confidence and the ability to assess online information critically.

He also welcomed the Government’s decision to establish a ministry responsible for youth affairs, saying it reflects growing recognition of young people as partners in shaping Tanzania’s future.