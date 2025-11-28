Tanzania now puts youth at centre of new investment drive

Dar es Salaam. The government has unveiled eight far-reaching strategies to stimulate investment in the 2025/2026 financial year, placing young people at the heart of the country’s new economic agenda.

The move signals a strong commitment to ensuring youth are not only beneficiaries of development but also key drivers of Tanzania’s industrialisation plans.

To boost youth participation, the government plans to establish a Special Centre for Youth Investors and designate industrial zones across several regions exclusively for youth-led manufacturing projects.

The measures were announced today, Friday, 28 November, by the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, during a meeting with domestic and foreign investors.

The event also marked the inauguration of the board of the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza), as well as the launch of a new service charter for investors.

Prof Mkumbo said the new centre will equip young investors with training, technical support and the tools needed to navigate the increasingly competitive investment landscape.

“The centre will be headquartered in Mabibo, Dar es Salaam, with representation across the country through Tiseza’s regional and zonal offices. I expect to launch the centre before the end of this year,” he said.

The initiative is part of a comprehensive programme expected to be launched by the end of the year alongside the Youth Empowerment Centre.

It will guide young people in registering companies, accessing capital, acquiring industrial equipment and setting up manufacturing plants.

“We want these factories to be youth-owned so they can employ themselves and drive industrial growth. In the next five to ten years, we want to see young industrial millionaires in Tanzania,” Prof Mkumbo said.

Beyond youth-focused measures, the government aims to expand Tiseza’s reach to all regions by 2028, ensuring each region hosts a centre for investment facilitation, in collaboration with local government authorities.

Prof Mkumbo also announced joint ventures with the private sector to construct industrial sheds that will be leased at affordable rates.

The plan is expected to reduce the cost of setting up industries and open the door for more Tanzanians, including young investors, to participate in the country’s economic transformation.

To further stimulate investor confidence, the government will introduce new investment incentives regularly and launch a quarterly investor forum beginning January 2026. The forum will convene key ministers, including Finance, Industry and Trade, to review investment challenges and take corrective action.

“We will create attractive conditions for investments in products we import in large quantities and those we export, such as edible oil and wheat flour,” Prof Mkumbo said, stressing that the goal is to ensure investment growth translates into real improvements in citizens’ lives.

Private sector backing

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Chairperson Angelina Ngalula commended the government for progress made in improving the business climate.

“We will continue partnering with the government to achieve our Vision 2050 goal of a $1 trillion economy and the creation of eight million jobs,” she said.

Ms Ngalula urged the government to maintain predictable business policies and ensure that commitments are implemented swiftly.