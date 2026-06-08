Sh4.1 billion water project brings relief to over 20,000 residents

Shinyanga. More than 20,000 residents of Imesela and Bukene wards in Shinyanga District Council are benefiting from a major water project implemented to address long-standing challenges in accessing clean and safe water.

The Sh4.1 billion project serves seven villages in the two wards, where residents previously walked up to 10 kilometres in search of water.

Speaking on Monday, June 8, 2026, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa), Shinyanga regional manager, Ms Julieth Payovela, said the project, located in Zumve Village, was implemented in collaboration with development partner, Water for Good.

“A total of Sh4.1 billion has been invested in the implementation of the project in Zumve Village. It will serve seven villages in Bukene and Imesela wards, benefiting more than 20,000 residents through our partnership with Water for Good,” she said.

Zumve Village chairperson, Mr Leonard Ndogani, said before the project, residents were forced to walk more than 10 kilometres to fetch water, a challenge that has now been resolved.

Water for Good chief executive officer, Mr Dave Levan, said the organisation would continue working with the government to implement development projects, noting that it has already completed several initiatives that have positively impacted communities.

Some residents at the water supply project in Zumve Village, Nyamalogo Ward, Shinyanga District, implemented by RUWASA in partnership with Water for Good on Monday, June 8, 2026 PHOTO | HELLEN MDINDA

“Some of these projects include water supply schemes and the construction of school sanitation facilities, which help improve the learning environment for students while ensuring access to clean and safe water services,” he said.

Nyamalogo Ward executive officer Budugu Kasuka said that before the project, water scarcity was a major challenge for residents, but the service has now been brought closer to communities, ending a long-standing hardship.

After visiting the project site, Shinyanga District Commissioner, Mr Julius Mtatiro said Tanzania’s peace and stability continue to attract investors and development partners willing to support projects that improve citizens’ lives.