Shinyanga in shock as Chadema youth leader taken away, later found in police custody

Shinyanga. Confusion spread in Shinyanga after reports emerged that the district secretary of the Council of Chadema Youth (Bavicha), Alfred Massanja, had been abducted by unknown people in the early hours of today.

The Citizen followed up on the reports circulating online since dawn and sought confirmation from party officials regarding the alleged abduction.

Speaking to The Citizen by phone on July 17, 2026, Chadema Serengeti Zone Secretary Jackson Mnyawami confirmed that the incident occurred, saying further follow-up had established that Mr Massanja was arrested by police and remains in custody.

“The incident happened at around 4am when unknown people with covered faces stormed his home. They ordered him to come out and threatened to kill him if he refused. His wife then came out and opened the door, allowing them to enter before they took him away in a vehicle without registration plates,” Mr Mnyawami said.

He added: “After the commotion at his home and among neighbours, we decided to follow up once day broke and discovered that he had been arrested by police. He is still there, although the reason for his arrest was not known at the time. People believed he had been abducted because of the manner in which he was taken and the threats he received.”

However, the Shinyanga Regional Police Command confirmed that it was holding Mr Massanja, 43, a resident of Ndala Ward in Shinyanga Municipality, over allegations of inciting demonstrations planned for July 7, 2026.

According to the police statement, Mr Massanja is accused of mobilising various groups from different parts of Shinyanga Region to participate in the planned demonstrations.