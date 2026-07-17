Benjamin Mkapa Hospital raises over Sh2.2 billion for Kidney and bone marrow transplants

Dodoma. More than Sh2.2 billion has been raised to support life-saving kidney treatment and bone marrow transplants for underprivileged patients at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, exceeding the Sh1.5 billion target set by organisers.

The fundraising gala, organised by the Women's Wing of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi, popularly known by its Kiswahili abbreviation as UWT, is part of efforts to help the hospital mobilise Sh7 billion to finance specialised treatment for patients who cannot afford the high cost of care.

Cash donations and pledges pushed the total collection beyond the target, with the President's Office contributing Sh50 million and the Prime Minister's Office donating Sh30 million.

Benjamin Mkapa Hospital executive director Prof Abel Makubi said the funds would help address a growing backlog of patients requiring specialised treatment.

He said 50 children are waiting for bone marrow transplants, while another 50 patients are awaiting kidney treatment.

According to Prof Makubi, a bone marrow transplant costs Sh75 million per child, requiring Sh3.75 billion to treat the 50 children. Kidney treatment costs Sh40 million per patient, bringing the total for the 50 patients to Sh2 billion. Altogether, the hospital requires Sh5.75 billion to treat the 100 patients.

He said although the procedures are highly specialised, they are significantly cheaper than seeking treatment abroad.

Prof Makubi added that Benjamin Mkapa Hospital has increasingly become a referral centre for neighbouring countries, citing recent treatment of children from Burundi with heart conditions.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba urged Tanzanians to embrace a culture of giving to support healthcare services and help patients who cannot afford.

"Tanzania must reach a point where it becomes a referral destination for other countries, with patients coming here for treatment. But first, we need our own people to enjoy good health. I urge everyone to contribute because these donations will help save lives," he said.

UWT chairperson Mary Chatanda said the fundraiser was launched after the organisation recognised the urgent need for financial support for patients requiring specialised treatment.

"A child requiring a bone marrow transplant would cost about Sh120 million if treated abroad, compared with Sh75 million in Tanzania. Kidney treatment abroad would cost around Sh90 million per patient. When we saw this, we felt compelled to act," she said.