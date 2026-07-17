How you can cut down on building costs despite rising cement prices

Dar es Salaam. Rising cement prices are expected to increase construction costs, but industry experts say homeowners can keep expenses under control by adopting smarter building practices rather than compromising on quality.

The National Construction Council (NCC) says better planning, efficient building designs and professional supervision can significantly reduce construction costs, even as cement prices continue to rise.

The advice follows recent price increases announced by major cement manufacturers, with retail prices exceeding exceed Sh18,000 per 50-kilogramme bag in some parts of the country. The increases have raised concerns among homeowners, contractors and property developers, particularly low-income families who build their homes in phases.

NCC chief executive officer Matiko Mturi said although cement is a key construction material, unnecessary waste remains one of the biggest contributors to higher building costs.

"Cement prices have increased, and this is the reality we have to deal with. What is important now is finding ways to reduce costs in areas where money is being lost unnecessarily," he said.

Mr Mturi attributed the higher prices to rising production costs, stricter environmental compliance requirements, transport expenses and other operational costs.

"Cement manufacturing is associated with significant environmental impacts, and producers incur additional costs to comply with environmental standards and reduce pollution risks," he said.

He added that higher fuel prices have also increased transportation costs.

Cement only part of construction costs

Mr Mturi said homeowners should not overestimate the impact of cement prices because cement accounts for only part of the overall construction budget.

He explained that cement is mainly used in foundations, wall construction and concrete works, while other materials and labour also make up a substantial share of total building costs. According to him, foundations and wall construction account for between 40 and 60 percent of the cost of building a standard house, depending on its size and finishing.

Although cement-related costs could increase by between 10 and 14 percent following the latest price adjustments, the overall impact on total construction costs would be lower.

Cut waste, not quality

Mr Mturi urged builders to reduce material wastage through proper planning and efficient construction methods. He criticised poor practices that result in unnecessary losses, including breaking bricks and cutting excessive amounts of construction materials.

When you visit some construction sites, you find many broken bricks scattered around. These are losses that can be avoided through proper planning," he said.

He recommended adopting modular building designs, which align building dimensions with the standard sizes of construction materials to minimise cutting and waste.

"A modular system allows you to design buildings in a way that reduces cutting and breaking materials. When materials are used efficiently, wastage is reduced," he said.

Mr Mturi also cautioned against over-designing buildings, saying some structures consume more materials than necessary because of poor engineering.

"In some buildings, you find too many columns or structures that are larger than required. A professional engineer can design a system that provides the required strength while reducing material usage," he said.

He urged homeowners to engage architects and engineers from the outset to identify opportunities to reduce costs without compromising structural safety.

Contractors face rising costs

Contractors say the latest price increases are already putting pressure on construction budgets.

Jenga Leo Contractors director Alexander Justine said low-income households building gradually would be the hardest hit.

"People with low incomes will struggle the most. Those who build step by step and buy materials slowly will feel these changes because every increase affects the amount of money needed to complete their houses," he said. He added that some retailers are already selling cement at around Sh18,500 per bag.

Joshua Sawe, a construction company representative based in Arusha, said contractors are also finding it difficult to manage projects whose budgets were prepared before the latest price increases.

"You prepare a bill of quantities a few months earlier, but when implementation starts, prices have changed. It becomes difficult explaining these adjustments to clients," he said.

Buy in bulk where possible

Mr Mturi advised homeowners with adequate financial resources to purchase cement in bulk instead of buying small quantities over an extended period.

"If someone has the ability, buying in bulk can reduce costs because purchasing larger quantities may attract better prices," he said.

He also encouraged homeowners to review non-essential spending, such as expensive finishes, while maintaining investment in critical structural components.

"Construction is not only about cement. If the budget is fixed, other areas can be adjusted without affecting the strength of the building," he said.

As Tanzania expands its cement production capacity, industry experts say improving efficiency at construction sites will be just as important as increasing supply in keeping housing affordable.