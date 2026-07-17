Tanzania to launch construction of Sh6.31 trillion SGR lot linking Tabora and Kigoma

Kigoma. Tanzania is set to launch construction of the Sh6.31 trillion Tabora–Kigoma Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Lot 6, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan expected to officiate at the groundbreaking ceremony during a one-day visit to Kigoma Region.

The 506-kilometre railway section is being constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) under the supervision of the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC). Works have already progressed beyond 10 percent.

The launch ceremony is scheduled for 9am at Katosho Grounds in Kigoma-Ujiji Municipality, where residents of Kigoma and neighbouring regions have been invited to attend.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, July 17, 2026, Kigoma Regional Commissioner Simon Sirro said the railway would improve connectivity and unlock economic opportunities in western Tanzania.

Kigoma Regional Commissioner and retired Inspector General of Police, Simon Sirro, speaks to journalists ahead of the launch of construction of the Tabora–Kigoma Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) section.

"The project will provide faster, safer and more affordable transport for both freight and passengers," he said.

Mr Sirro said the railway would also strengthen trade, tourism and investment in Kigoma while enhancing links with neighbouring countries in the Great Lakes region.

During the visit, President Hassan is also expected to launch the construction of four new vessels for Lake Tanganyika, a project aimed at improving water transport, enhancing safety and stimulating economic activity across the lake.

The visit will also highlight progress on the rehabilitation of MV Liemba, the century-old vessel that has served Lake Tanganyika for more than 100 years. The refurbishment has reached 90percent completion since the vessel was withdrawn from service in 2023.

According to information published by the Tanzania Shipping Company on July 8, 2026, the vessel has been moved onto a slipway for final underwater works, including installation of the propeller and shaft, and repainting of the hull. Sea trials are expected to begin soon.