Silence falls over Mbeya as Tanzanians mark 64 years of independence

Mbeya. An unusual calm has settled across parts of Mbeya City, contrasting sharply with the atmosphere typically seen during national celebrations—with many attributing the change to the events of October 29 and heightened tension surrounding December 9.

Today, December 9, Tanzanians commemorate the country’s 64th Independence anniversary, yet a number of activities appear to have slowed down significantly compared to previous years.

The Citizen correspondent visited areas of Soweto in the city and observed several shops closed, with almost no movement of residents in the vicinity.

Yesterday, December 8, the normally bustling Soweto market—known for its wide variety of goods—witnessed long queues as hundreds of residents rushed to buy different items. Some commodities were reported to be scarce and selling at higher prices.

Among the goods that saw price increases and shortages were sardines, onions, tomatoes, fish, meat, beans, bananas, potatoes, leafy vegetables and fruits. Residents, however, seemed less concerned about the rising prices and more focused on ensuring they had what they needed.

One of the traders at the market, Suleiman Hashim, said that for nearly a week residents had been busy purchasing supplies, unlike in previous days.

“It is possible that the rush to buy essentials had a reason, because we heard that on December 9 there would be nonstop demonstrations. That is why the situation was as it was,” he said.

“But beyond that, what happened during the general election on October 29 gave many people a lesson, because some had not prepared themselves with enough supplies,” added Hashim.

Another resident, Rehema Charles, expressed surprise that citizens had chosen to stay indoors during a national holiday instead of carrying on with their income-generating activities, noting that such behaviour was unusual.

“Even when celebrations were cancelled in the past, activities never came to a halt. People were still able to continue with their responsibilities. Most of us depend on going out to get something to live on,” she explained.

“What happened on October 29 and what was being discussed online in the lead-up to December 9 are the main reasons why things are so quiet today and why people are staying indoors. Life has suddenly changed for us,” said Rehema, a resident of Nkwenzuru.