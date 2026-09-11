Sinza homeowners challenge development plan in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Homeowners in Sinza, Dar es Salaam, are finalising preparations to challenge in court a proposed 2026–2046 development plan for the area, while the Government says it has no objection to the move and insists that going to court is their right.

The homeowners resolved on September 5, 2026 to take legal action after raising concerns over what they described as shortcomings in the 20-year draft development plan.

The plan, overseen by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, seeks to transform Sinza into an integrated urban area featuring high-rise buildings for commercial and residential use.

However, the homeowners oppose the plan, saying it could affect their ownership rights and the compensation or other entitlements due to them if they are required to relocate to make way for its implementation.

They have also raised concerns over the lack of responses to a memorandum containing 30 issues they submitted to the Government, including a proposal to merge eight plots into a single development site. The Government has said plots will be merged, particularly in Sinza A, B and C.

The homeowners submitted their concerns to the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, several weeks ago.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi on September 10, 2026, the chairman of the homeowners' committee, Lumuli Mwaipopo, said they had yet to receive a response from the Government on their 30 concerns.

“The next step is to go to court, but before that we must write another letter to the director of urban planning asking him to respond to the issues. If he does not respond, our lawyers will remind him again to address them,” he said.

Mr Mwaipopo said they wanted to complete the consultation process before filing the case to prevent the Government from arguing that it had not been given an opportunity to meet the homeowners and discuss their concerns.

“When you take a case to court, there are steps and procedures, including attempts to resolve the matter through discussions. That is what we are doing at the moment. If we go to court without having discussions, the Government could say it was not given an opportunity to sit down with us and discuss the matter,” he said.

However, Mr Mwaipopo said the Government could send officials around the area to collect residents' views, a move he said would be inappropriate because the planning process had already raised concerns.

He said the Government should first respond to the 30 issues before undertaking any further consultation.

“The 30 issues should be answered first, and then we can move on to the consultation process. We expect to complete this process next week, after which we will proceed with filing the case,” he said.

Government response

Speaking to Mwananchi on Thursday, Dr Akwilapo said the Government had no problem with the homeowners going to court.

“Let them go to court. Is that not where they will get their answers? Should we stop them? Anyone can go to court. Even you, if you are not satisfied with something, you can go to court,” he said.

Asked whether he had held further discussions or consultations with the homeowners, Dr Akwilapo said he currently saw no reason to do so.

“At this level, I do not see a reason to engage with them,” he said.

Dr Akwilapo said the Government had decided to proceed with the plan and that when investors came, they would engage with the owners of the respective properties and enter into agreements with them.

“Those who do not want to participate can wait. No one is being forced. The people you see are a few; the majority are satisfied and have said the plan is good,” he said.

What the new Sinza plan means

According to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, the plan aims to improve Sinza through the construction of high-rise buildings for commercial and residential purposes.

The developments will be undertaken by investors identified by the ministry or by property owners themselves if they choose to merge their plots and develop them using the ministry's plan.

The ministry says owners who are willing to sell their plots will be allowed to do so, while those who agree to provide their land to an investor will receive a share of the proceeds after construction, based on the terms of their agreement.

However, the plan has not been fully understood by some residents, while others want to be compensated and relocated to make way for the development.