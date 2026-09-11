Tanzania calls for more investment in digital infrastructure

Dar es Salaam. The Government has called for increased investment in communications infrastructure to help Tanzania build a competitive digital economy, while urging stronger cooperation between the public and private sectors to expand access to services, skills and innovation.

Deputy Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Dr Switbert Mkama, made the remarks on September 8, 2026, during a ceremony in Dar es Salaam marking the 15th anniversary of Helios Towers Tanzania.

Dr Mkama said the Government had continued to create a favourable investment environment in the communications sector because of its growing contribution to the economy, particularly as technology becomes increasingly integrated into production, business and public services.

“Our ambition must go beyond simply expanding connectivity. To achieve this, the Government and private sector must work together to promote investment, expertise and innovation, expand access to affordable digital services and strengthen digital skills,” he said.

He said Tanzania would need greater investment in digital infrastructure, innovation and human capital as it works towards implementing the National Development Vision 2050.

Dr Mkama said such investment would help the country use technology to increase productivity, create economic opportunities and improve services for citizens.

Speaking at the event, Helios Towers Tanzania Chief Executive Officer David Dzigba said the company was committed to improving communications services through the expansion of tower infrastructure.

He said the company aimed to reach 4,500 sites by the end of this year, up from more than 4,000 currently, with more than 1,900 of the existing sites located in rural areas.

“More than 1,900 towers are in rural areas. This means real people have been connected to essential services, communications and financial inclusion,” he said.

Mr Dzigba said the increase in towers would expand network capacity and extend communications services to more people, particularly in areas where infrastructure remains limited.

He said Helios Towers would continue investing in Tanzania over the next 15 years, citing opportunities in expanding connectivity, technology and developing local talent.

“The 15 years ahead will bring new technology, new businesses, new business models, greater demand for connectivity and challenges that we cannot yet predict,” he said.

Yas Tanzania Managing Director Innocent Rwetabura said the next 15 years in the communications sector would be shaped by new technologies, business models and growing demand for connectivity.

He said the experience gained over the past 15 years gave Helios Towers and telecommunications companies a strong foundation to respond to these changes through collaboration.

Airtel Tanzania Chief Network Operations Engineer, Dr Adedoyin Adeola, said Helios Towers' 15 years in Tanzania reflected its contribution to strengthening the country's communications infrastructure.

He said the company had played an important role in building and supporting communications infrastructure, contributing to the expansion of connectivity and digital services.

Vodacom Tanzania Managing Director Philip Besiimire said every communications tower built in a village or area previously lacking reliable mobile services represented more than technological infrastructure because it connected people to services and economic opportunities.

“The importance is even greater in rural areas, where connectivity can help a mother reach a healthcare provider, a trader receive payment from a customer and a farmer access market information before selling or harvesting crops. Reaching these people opens up opportunities for them,” he said.