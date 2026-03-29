Sixty-year-old woman jailed for 30 years over cannabis possession

Mtwara. The Mtwara District Magistrate Court has sentenced a 60-year-old woman, Hawa Ally, to 30 years in prison after finding her guilty of possessing narcotic drugs.

The sentence was handed down on March 27, 2026, by Resident Magistrate in Charge, George Mbago, who presided over the case.

According to the charge sheet, the accused committed the offence on August 28, 2025, in the Bomba la Bure area, Magomeni Ward in Mtwara Region, where she was found in possession of 90 grammes of cannabis.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate Mbago said the offence contravened Sections 16(1) and 2(c) of the Drug Control and Enforcement Act, Chapter 95 (Revised Edition, 2023).

Initially, the accused denied the charge when it was read to her in a language she understood, prompting the prosecution to present evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

To support its case, the prosecution called six witnesses and tendered seven exhibits.

Court hears evidence

The second prosecution witness, Venance Lukondya, told the court that on August 27, 2025, they received information from a member of the public about the accused allegedly engaging in the sale of cannabis in the Bomba la Bure area.

He said that the following night at around midnight, he and other officers, accompanied by a local government representative, went to the accused’s home and conducted a search with her consent.

During the search, they recovered a package of cannabis stored in a green bag, locally known as a ‘Magufuli bag’, behind the house.

He added that upon discovery, the accused admitted the substance was cannabis and claimed she used it as traditional medicine.

The exhibit was seized and processed in accordance with legal procedures before being submitted to the Government Chemist for analysis.

The first witness, Abdillahi Mustafa from the Government Chemist’s office, confirmed that laboratory analysis established the substance as cannabis weighing 90 grammes, one of the drugs prohibited by law.

The third witness, Ajiri Omary, a local government official, testified that he witnessed the search after being called by the police, during which a bag containing suspected cannabis was recovered behind the accused’s house.

Other prosecution witnesses, including police officers, described how the arrest operation was conducted, emphasising that all legal procedures were followed.

Additionally, Abdallah Salumu Chilambo, the accused’s brother, told the court that she admitted to possessing the cannabis while recording her statement at the police station in his presence.

Accused claims frame-up

In her defence, the accused denied the charge, claiming she had been framed by police officers. She told the court that nothing was found inside her house and that the officers alleged the package had been discovered outside.

She further claimed she was forced to sign arrest documents and give a confession statement out of fear.

The accused insisted she had never engaged in the trade or use of cannabis and urged the court to consider her defence.

Judgment

After hearing both sides, the court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The accused was consequently found guilty of unlawful possession of narcotic drugs and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“The court is satisfied that the prosecution has proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt. The accused is therefore convicted and sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment,” Magistrate Mbago ruled.

The court also ordered that the 90 grammes of cannabis be destroyed under the supervision of the police and the court.