Solar Power Ends years of unreliable electricity at Rungwe Mpya Health Centre

Kasulu, Kigoma. Persistent power cuts that for years crippled health services at Rungwe Mpya Health Centre in Kasulu District have finally come to an end following the installation of a solar energy system under the Kijanisha Afya programme.

Although the facility had been connected to the national grid, unstable electricity often interrupted critical operations and put patients’ lives at risk. Health workers say surgeries, deliveries, and laboratory tests would be halted abruptly whenever power went off, leaving them helpless.

“Before we had solar backup, it was a big risk. Imagine being in the middle of an operation and the power suddenly disappears,” said Clinical Officer-in-Charge Kennedy Javan Ibrahim, who has worked at the centre for two years. “Expectant mothers and other patients suffered the most because we were sometimes forced to refer them far away for care.”

Unstable power disrupts services

The unreliable supply meant sterilisation machines, ultrasound scanners, and other vital equipment could not function consistently. The situation was especially dire for pregnant women, as many deliveries had to be postponed or conducted under unsafe conditions.

Located several kilometres from the nearest referral hospital, Rungwe Mpya Health Centre serves thousands of residents from surrounding villages. Without a backup system, staff could only operate when electricity was available.

Solar installation brings relief

In 2024, relief came through Kijanisha Afya, a renewable energy initiative implemented by the ELICO Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Health and supported by the Embassy of Ireland in Tanzania. The project installed a modern solar power system at the centre, complete with a 16kW inverter, 10.23kWp solar panels, and 25kWh battery storage.

The new system now powers all essential medical equipment, including sterilisation units, ultrasound machines, baby warmers, haematology analysers, and vaccine refrigerators.

“Now we can work around the clock without worrying about power cuts. Our services have improved, and we can handle emergencies safely,” said Mr Kennedy.

Improved services and revenue

Since the installation, Rungwe Mpya Health Centre has expanded its operating hours to 24 hours a day. Deliveries are now conducted in well-lit labour wards, and newborns receive immediate care using powered equipment such as baby warmers and phototherapy machines.

Reliable electricity has also boosted patient confidence and increased the number of people seeking services at the facility. Monthly revenue has risen from Sh140,000 to Sh680,000, according to management records.

The solar power system has helped the centre cut costs, eliminating monthly gas refills worth Sh23,000 previously used for sterilisation, and Sh120,000 spent on hiring motorcycles for administrative errands or patient referrals.

Reaching remote villages

Alongside the solar system, the health centre received an electric motorcycle, which has improved transport for staff conducting outreach programmes and official duties.

Health workers now travel up to 82 kilometres to reach remote villages such as Kagurika, Shunguriba, and Asante Nyerere for immunisation campaigns and maternal health services. Previously, they relied on hired motorcycles or crowded minibuses, each trip costing about Sh20,000.

“The e-motorbike has made our work easier and safer, especially for female staff who used to face challenges travelling at night,” said Mr Kennedy.

Safer deliveries, lower costs

The improvements have led to a rise in the number of mothers choosing to deliver at the facility instead of travelling long distances to district hospitals. Health workers say safer, better-equipped maternity wards have restored confidence among patients.

“We now have mothers choosing to deliver here instead of going elsewhere because they trust that we can provide safe deliveries, even at night,” Mr Kennedy said.

A model for rural healthcare

The Rungwe Mpya experience shows how renewable energy can improve healthcare delivery in off-grid and underserved communities. By integrating solar power and electric mobility, the Kijanisha Afya programme has helped the facility cut operational costs, strengthen services, and improve maternal and child health outcomes.

Health workers say the changes have restored dignity to their work and hope to the community they serve.