Kinondoni residents applaud peaceful and orderly start to Election Day

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzanians headed to the polls for the 2025 general election, residents of Kinondoni commended the calm and well-organised atmosphere that marked the early hours of voting on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

By 9 a.m., several polling stations in the constituency reported smooth operations and steady voter turnout, with many participants expressing satisfaction and optimism about the day’s proceedings.

Samweli Mkinga, a voter in his 40s, said, “I arrived early, voted without any issues, and the atmosphere has been calm throughout. It’s encouraging to see such order.”

Secondary school teacher Shida Massawe observed notable improvement compared to past elections. “The queues are moving steadily, people are respectful, and the election officials are doing their job professionally,” she said.

For Hamisi Kihesa, the serenity of the day inspired confidence in the integrity of the polls. “We are voting in harmony, and that gives me hope that the outcome will reflect the will of the people,” he remarked.

Neema Daniel praised the presence of security personnel and polling officials, saying it contributed to a sense of safety and respect. “There’s discipline and mutual respect among voters — something we should be proud of,” she said.

According to Carlos Kora, the turnout across age groups reflected growing civic engagement. “Young people and elders are showing up peacefully. There’s positive energy — it shows people believe in this process,” he said.

First-time voter Faustina Nyalali described her experience as empowering. “I feel safe and involved. Everything is well explained, and the environment is welcoming,” she shared.

Yusuph Ng’oni noted the cooperation among voters as a sign of democratic maturity. “People are calm, helping one another, and following instructions. It’s a good sign of democratic growth,” he said.

Paulina Mtui echoed the sentiments, praising the patience and organisation at polling centres. “Even those who arrived very early are patiently waiting their turn. The organisation is commendable, and I hope it remains like this throughout the day,” she said.