Smooth start as Goba resident vote in calm and orderly atmosphere

Dar es Salaam. Voting began peacefully this morning across polling stations in Goba, Dar es Salaam, as the General Election got underway, though early turnout appeared modest.

At the Goba No. 1 polling station, Supervisor Rekima Kikoti confirmed that voting commenced promptly at 7:00 a.m., with a handful of early voters casting their ballots before leaving.

“The situation remains calm and secure as we await more voters to arrive,” she said.

At Goba No. 2, Station Supervisor Mariam Hamisi reported that the exercise was progressing smoothly, while at Goba No. 3, Dorothy Mushi observed that although it was still early, voter numbers were gradually increasing and the atmosphere remained entirely peaceful.

A similar pattern was noted at other polling stations in the ward. At Goba No. 4, Joyce Ulomi said some residents had already voted, with others continuing to arrive, maintaining a calm and orderly environment.

At Goba No. 5, Supervisor Christina Kaniki described the process as “smooth,” adding that voters were steadily turning up.

“It’s still early, but people have begun coming in,” she remarked.

At Goba No. 6, Supervisor Esther Mtale reported that proceedings were going well, while Brison Charles of Goba No. 7 noted a steady rise in turnout.

“We are waiting as more people continue to arrive,” he said.

At Goba No. 8, Carren Julius said the exercise was progressing smoothly, with increasing voter participation, and at Goba No. 9, Catherine Jinaro commended the orderly process, saying voters were easily locating their names on the register and encouraged others to come and vote.

At Goba No. 10, Supervisor Vaileth Tendwa confirmed that turnout was promising for the early hours, with residents arriving steadily.

One voter, Amri Juma, found at Goba No. 7, said he had come to fulfil his civic duty and vote for leaders he believed would steer the country in the right direction.

