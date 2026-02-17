Somalia cleared to adopt EAC e-Passport, envoy says

Dar es Salaam. Somalia has received official authorisation to adopt and print the East African Community (EAC) e-Passport, marking a practical step in its integration into the regional bloc, Somalia’s ambassador to Tanzania and permanent representative to the EAC, Ilyaas Ali Hassan, said.

The envoy said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, February 17, 2025 that he formally handed over the decision to Somalia’s Minister of Internal Security, Gen Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail “Fartaag,” and the Director General of Immigration and Citizenship, Mustafa Sheikh Ahmed Dhuxulow, during an engagement in Dar es Salaam.

“I had the honour to hand over the official decision authorising Somalia to adopt and print the EAC passport to the Minister of Internal Security and Director General of Immigration and Citizenship,” the ambassador said.

The EAC e-Passport is designed to harmonise travel documents across member states while strengthening document security and verification at border points. According to the bloc, the passport contains an embedded electronic chip with biometric identifiers, aimed at reducing fraud, tampering and identity manipulation.

Somalia’s move comes amid growing immigration cooperation with Tanzania. On February 16, the two countries signed a migration cooperation memorandum of understanding, which regional reports say provides visa exemptions for diplomatic passport holders, faster processing timelines for ordinary visas, and structured collaboration between immigration authorities.

Somalia is the EAC’s newest partner state. The bloc admitted Somalia at the Summit of Heads of State on November 24, 2023, and the country became a full member on March 4, 2024, after depositing its instrument of ratification with the EAC secretary-general at the headquarters in Arusha.

The regional e-Passport was launched on March 2, 2016, at the 17th Ordinary Summit of the EAC. It is issued in three categories—diplomatic, service and ordinary—reflecting different classes of official travel.

Rollout among member states has been phased. Kenya began issuing the passport in September 2017, followed by Tanzania in January 2018, Burundi in May 2018, Uganda in December 2018, and Rwanda in July 2019. South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are still implementing the system, according to the bloc.

EAC documentation says the passport features standardised “East African Community” branding and partner-state identification, with colour-coding by category: red for diplomatic, green for service, and sky blue for ordinary—reflecting the colours of the EAC flag and enabling uniform recognition.

For Somalia, authorisation to adopt and print the EAC format is expected to align with broader reforms to its identity and travel-document systems. Somali media reports in late 2025 cited immigration officials saying the country plans to introduce a new passport in 2026 as part of a wider modernisation drive.

The EAC frames harmonised travel documents as central to its integration agenda, aimed at facilitating lawful cross-border movement for work, trade, study and family travel.