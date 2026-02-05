Speaker defends parliamentary freedom, says no lawmaker to be questioned

Dodoma. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu, has clarified that he has not received any summons from any institution, nor granted permission for any Member of Parliament to be questioned by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

Mr Zungu made the statement in Parliament on Thursday, February 5, 2026, noting that his remarks followed reports circulating on social media and elsewhere suggesting that some MPs were required to appear for questioning.

The Speaker’s comments come days after reports indicated that Mr Ahmed Shabiby (Gairo) and Kangi Lugola (Mwibara) were to be summoned by a government institution over their parliamentary contributions.

During their separate addresses to the President’s speech at the inauguration of the 13th Parliament on November 14, 2025, the two MPs raised concerns about widespread theft among public officials, saying some had hidden behind sweet talk.

Mr Zungu emphasised that Parliament is guided by the Constitution and its Standing Orders, which safeguard MPs’ freedom of speech without pressure, fear, questioning, prosecution, or any hindrance that could impede their constitutional duties.

“That freedom of Members of Parliament is stipulated and protected under Article 100 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, which grants MPs legal immunity for opinions and contributions made inside Parliament,” he said.

He added that if an MP violates House rules during debate or in their contributions, the authority to act rests solely with Parliament through the Speaker’s chair, including the power to expunge relevant remarks.

According to Mr Zungu, the 2025 edition of the Parliamentary Standing Orders, particularly Rule 5, clearly sets out how to address any violations within Parliament without undermining MPs’ freedom or parliamentary immunity.

He stressed that Parliament will continue to safeguard MPs’ right to debate national matters openly and courageously, while ensuring discussions adhere to rules, decorum, and constitutional principles.