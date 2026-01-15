Speaker picks leaders of Bunge oversight teams

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. As the next session of the 13th August House approaches in the administrative capital of Dodoma, the Tanzania Parliament has released a line-up of 17 chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons with two first-time opposition members securing a slot in the crucial oversight roles.

As usual, before the full House kicks off its marathon meetings, members ought to meet for committee sessions that are led by either chairpersons or their deputies.

Tuesday this week, the MPs started their committee sessions at parliament offices, where they began by electing leaders of the various committees.

The list availed to the media yesterday shows that the names of some political heavyweights who were leaders of parliamentary committees in the 12th parliament have resurfaced.

The list further indicates that opposition parties’ members, Devotha Minja (Special Seats-Chauma) and ACT Wazalendo’s Ado Shaibu (Tunduru North) have been tasked to chair the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC) respectively.

The two committees ought to conduct scrutiny of public and local government spending following reports released by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

In the previous parliament chairpersons of the two committees were elected from the camp of the official opposition in parliament.

But this is the first time two politicians from different opposition parties are leading these committees. Currently there is no official opposition in the House.

The list indicates that Ms Minja will be assisted by CCM’s Aeshi Hilaly (Sumbawanga-Urban) while Mr Shaibu will have Nanyamba MP, Abdalla Chikota (CCM) as his Vice-Chair.

Other committees that were formed include the Committee on Privileges, Ethics and Parliamentary Powers, chaired by Anne Kilango Malecela with Christina Mndeme as Vice-Chairperson.

The Public Investment Committee chaired by Former Director General of the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC)-come politician, Masanja Kadogosa with Douglas Masaburi as Vice-Chairperson.

The Committee on Subsidiary Legislation will be led by Cecilia Pareso with Yahya Zuberi as Vice-Chairperson, while the Committee on Governance, Constitution and Legal Affairs has been entrusted to legal experts, with Dr Damas Ndumbaro, the former cabinet minister, as Chairperson and Edwin Swale as Vice-Chairperson.

Mr Mashimba Ndaki has retained his position to chair the Budget Committee, assisted by Ally Hassan King as Vice-Chairperson.

Former Deputy Minister for Energy, Subira Mgalu, has been selected to the Energy and Minerals Committee, assisted by Simoni Lusengekile.

Mpanda Member of Parliament Moshi Selemani Kakoso has also retained his position as Chairperson of the Infrastructure Committee, assisted by Abubakari Asenga.

The Committee on Health and HIV/AIDS will be chaired by Dr Johannes Lukumay, with Zeyana Abdallah Hamid as Vice-Chairperson.

Another Member of Parliament who has returned to his post is Timotheo Mzava, who continues as Chairperson of the Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee, with Mary Masanja as Vice-Chairperson. The Committee on Education, Culture and Sports will be chaired by Husna Sekiboko, assisted by Cornel Lucas Magembe.

Other committees include the Water and Environment Committee, which has once again been entrusted to Jackson Kiswaga, with the Vice-Chairperson position going to Professor Pius Yanda.

The Committee on Social Welfare and Community Development will be chaired by Hawa Mchafu, with Regina Malima as Vice-Chairperson.

Former chairperson of the 12th Parliament, Nagma Giga, has this time been appointed to lead the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security, with Dodoma MP Paschal Chinyele as Vice-Chairperson.

The Committee on Industry, Trade and Agriculture continues under Deodatus Mwanyika, with Mariam Ditopile returning as Vice-Chairperson.