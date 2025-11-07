Tanzania's parliament to convene without official opposition

Dodoma. Tanzania’s 13th Parliament is set to officially convene — but once again, without an official opposition camp, continuing a trend that has now spanned two consecutive parliaments.

According to the list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a total of 115 Members of Parliament have been appointed under the Special Seats arrangement.

Of these, 113 belong to the ruling CCM, while two represent the Chaumma party, signaling the party’s growing presence on the national stage.

The 12th Parliament, which was dissolved on August 2, 2025, also operated without a formal opposition camp. It included only 26 opposition legislators — seven constituency MPs and 19 Special Seats MPs — who were later said to have entered Parliament contrary to their party’s internal rules.

This time, the absence of an official opposition is due to the small number of opposition MPs, currently standing at 12 in total — 10 directly elected and two through Special Seats — out of 396 MPs. Two constituencies are yet to hold elections.

In total, Parliament comprises 270 constituency MPs, 115 Special Seats MPs, and the Attorney General, who serves as an ex-officio member.

Threshold not met

Under Part Five, Section 21 of the 2023 Standing Orders of Parliament, an official opposition camp may only be formed if the minority side constitutes at least 12.5 percent of all MPs.

“Members of Parliament belonging to parties with minority representation may form an official opposition camp if their number is not less than twelve and a half percent of all members of Parliament,” the Standing Orders state.

With the current parliamentary composition, a minimum of 49 opposition MPs would be required to meet this threshold — a target far from the current tally.

Chaumma’s Rise

While the numbers fall short of forming an official opposition, Chaumma’s inclusion marks a notable development. The party’s appointees — Devotha Minja and Sigrada Mligo — are among the 115 Special Seats MPs announced by INEC on November 7, 2025.

Their selection underscores Chaumma’s gradual emergence as an alternative political force following its strong performance in the October 29 general election, in which its presidential candidate Salum Mwalimu and running mate Devotha Minja finished second overall.

Ms. Minja is no stranger to Parliament, having previously served as a Special Seats MP (2015–2020) under Chadema before joining Chaumma.

Ms. Mligo, who contested the Njombe Urban seat in the recent polls, is making her parliamentary debut. A former Publicity Secretary of Chadema’s women’s wing (Bawacha), she shifted allegiance to Chaumma ahead of the elections.

CCM Dominance Continues

CCM remains the dominant force in the 13th Parliament, both numerically and institutionally. Among its appointees is Mary Chatanda, the Chairperson of the CCM Women’s Wing (UWT), reinforcing the ruling party’s extensive representation in the legislature.

With the current numbers, analysts say the absence of a formal opposition camp may limit structured parliamentary debate — but also places greater responsibility on independent voices and committee systems to ensure accountability and scrutiny.



