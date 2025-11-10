Zungu tipped to become Speaker for Tanzania’s parliament

Dodoma. Members of Parliament from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) have elected Ilala MP-elect Mussa Zungu as the party’s candidate for the position of Speaker of the 13th Parliament. Should he be elected by the full House, Zungu will become Tanzania’s eighth Speaker.

Zungu garnered 348 votes, defeating his rival, former Shinyanga MP Stephen Masele, who managed only 16 votes. Masele had earlier been considered a strong contender before voting began.

If confirmed, Zungu will join a line of former Deputy Speakers who have ascended to the top parliamentary seat, a tradition established by the likes of Anne Makinda, the late Job Ndugai, and Dr Tulia Ackson, all of whom served as Deputies before becoming full Speakers.

Zungu now awaits the possibility of facing other contenders from outside CCM in the national election scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in the Parliament Chamber. However, given CCM’s numerical dominance in the House, his election as Speaker is virtually assured.

Earlier, the CCM Central Committee had shortlisted three candidates for the position: the outgoing Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson, Mussa Zungu, and one other aspirant.

The race was reportedly tight between Dr Tulia and Zungu until November 7, when Dr Tulia announced her withdrawal, leaving the two remaining names to be voted on by CCM MPs.

Zungu first entered Parliament in 2005 and has since held various leadership roles, including Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security, a position he held for 18 years.

Between 2016 and 2025, he served as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission, representing Tanzania in joint meetings of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Parliaments and the European Union Parliament.

He also chaired the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Tanzania branch and represented the country at international CPA forums.

Zungu was Chairperson of Parliament from 2012 to 2021 and later served as Deputy Speaker from 2022 to 2025. He also served as Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment).

His opponent Stephen Masele previously served as Deputy Minister for Energy and Minerals and was once Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), a position that placed him at odds with then-Speaker Job Ndugai after he reportedly complained of not being accorded due respect as a continental parliamentary leader.

In another development, CCM MPs on Sunday elected Babati Rural MP Daniel Sillo as their candidate for the Deputy Speaker position. His election by the full Parliament will follow the swearing-in of MPs and the Speaker’s election.

Sillo secured 362 votes, with two ballots spoilt. His two rivals who were Timotheo Mzava (Korogwe Rural) and Najma Giga (Special Seats) withdrew before voting, leaving Sillo as the sole candidate.

His selection continues the line of succession from Zungu, as Sillo had succeeded him as Parliamentary Chairperson on April 4, 2023, after Zungu became Deputy Speaker.

Elected to Parliament in 2020, Sillo previously chaired the Budget Committee and was later appointed Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, serving until the dissolution of Parliament.

Veteran councillor Job Ole Sulutya commented that Zungu’s election signified transparency but cautioned that the seasoned politician often “pushes things through with speed.”

“I’ve known Zungu since the late 1970s during our country’s defence campaigns, where he was an expert in aviation. But in Parliament, he sometimes takes serious matters lightly and rushes them through,” Ole Sulutya remarked.