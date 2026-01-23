Stanbic backs CRDB’s Al Barakah Sukuk as co-lead arranger

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has reinforced its position in the country’s capital markets after supporting CRDB Bank’s latest Al Barakah Sukuk issuance as a co-lead arranger.

The bank provided structuring support for the Shariah-compliant instrument, drawing on its regional expertise to help ensure the successful execution of the transaction, which expands investment options for both retail and institutional investors.

The issuance marks the third Sukuk tranche arranged by Stanbic for CRDB Bank, underscoring a long-standing partnership focused on developing ethical, asset-backed financial products in Tanzania’s growing capital markets.

Speaking on the transaction, Stanbic’s Senior Vice President for Debt Capital Markets and Syndication in East Africa, Ms Sarah Mkiramweni, said the successful issuance highlights the value of collaboration among issuers, arrangers and regulators in a maturing financial ecosystem.

She added that the bank remains committed to supporting the growth of ethical financing instruments that broaden investor participation and strengthen the capital markets.

Stanbic said its role as arranger is particularly significant as Tanzania moves towards establishing a national Islamic finance governance framework, noting that strong structuring capability is essential for ensuring investor confidence and regulatory compliance.

With three decades of presence in Tanzania and operations across Africa, the bank said it continues to support issuers seeking to raise capital through well-governed and carefully structured instruments.

Commenting separately, Stanbic’s Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Ms Ester Manase, said the success of the Al Barakah Sukuk reflects growing investor confidence in structured financial products.

She noted that effective advisory services, sound documentation and strong investor mobilisation remain critical in ensuring such instruments meet market needs and regulatory expectations.

Beyond the CRDB Sukuk programme, Stanbic has played a key role in several major financing transactions in recent years, including serving as co-lead arranger for the Samia Infrastructure Bond, lead arranger for CRDB’s Kijani (Green) Bond, lead arranger for an NMB Bank bond listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, and co-mandated lead arranger for a syndicated loan with the People’s Bank of Zanzibar.