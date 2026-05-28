Ride-hailing platform Bolt highlights income gains as drivers earn up to Sh3.5 million

Dar es Salaam. Bolt East Africa general manager Demetrius Kanyankole said Tanzania’s digital ride-hailing sector is increasingly generating structured income opportunities, with top-performing drivers earning as much as Sh3.5 million monthly as the platform expands its economic footprint today.

Speaking during the Bolt Tanzanian Mobility Dialogue 2026, in Dar es Salaam, May 28, 2026, part of the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum themed “Sustainability, Trust & Growth in Africa”, Mr Kanyankole stated that more than 30,000 active drivers now earn a monthly income through the Bolt platform, reflecting what he described as a growing gig-economy pathway for urban livelihoods.

He stated earnings on the platform vary significantly, creating what he termed an income ladder within the system, where performance, activity levels, and vehicle category determine monthly returns.

According to him, the top 500 drivers earn more than Sh3.5 million per month, while average monthly earnings stand at Sh1.1 million for car drivers, Sh1.06 million for Bajaj operators, and Sh913,000 for boda boda riders.

Mr Kanyankole stated that about 70 percent of drivers earn above the national average salary, arguing that the platform is increasingly providing structured income opportunities in a labour market where formal employment remains limited.

From the policy and ecosystem side, Mwananchi Communications Limited Chief Commercial Officer, Ms Kadambara Maita, stated the rapid expansion of digital transport services reflects broader economic shifts in urban centres where mobility platforms have become integral to daily life.

“The sector now plays a critical role in connecting people to work, markets, and essential services including healthcare, while also improving efficiency for businesses operating in cities like Dar es Salaam,” she said.

Ms Maita stated the growth of the sector must be matched with stronger trust and collaboration among stakeholders including regulators, platforms, and users.

We need to build trust, she stated, adding that open dialogue on safety compliance fairness, innovation, and driver welfare is essential for long-term sustainability.

She also called for stronger public-private partnerships to ensure that digital mobility growth translates into inclusive economic benefits while maintaining safety and fairness across the ecosystem.