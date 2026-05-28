Trump says he can outwait Iran, dismisses midterm election pressure

U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, DC, US, May 27, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Washington. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was unconcerned about the political fallout of an extended ​conflict with Iran, and that Iranian leaders had miscalculated if they thought ‌the November midterm elections would force him into a deal.

"They thought they were going to outwait me," Trump said at a White House cabinet meeting, referring to Iran's leadership. "You know, 'We'll outwait ​him. He's got the midterms.' I don't care about the midterms."

The president ​had initially said the war would last four to six weeks, but ⁠it is now approaching its fourth month. At times, he has suggested the ​conflict could end within days only to later suggest it could go on for ​some time.

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Trump made the comments on Wednesday as he discussed how to end the conflict. His dismissal of midterm pressure could add to concerns among Republican allies already uneasy with earlier remarks downplaying the economic impact of the war ​on Americans.

Growing voter disquiet about high prices, especially for gasoline, has added to political pressure ​on Trump’s Republican Party, which is widely expected to struggle to keep control of the House ‌of ⁠Representatives and possibly the Senate.

That unease was amplified by Trump's decision to endorse Ken Paxton, a scandal-plagued primary challenger, over incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

Paxton, who was indicted for felony fraud and is being divorced by his wife on biblical grounds, ​handily beat Cornyn in ​a Tuesday party ⁠primary after securing the president's endorsement. Democrats now view the Senate seat in the solidly Republican state as competitive in November.

"Look ​at what happened last night," Trump said, referring to Paxton's ​win. "That was ⁠a prelude to the midterms."

During the cabinet meeting, Trump also referred to his construction projects in the U.S. capital. Some Republican lawmakers say these are a distraction from the more pressing economic issues.

A Reuters review ⁠of ​his public statements since January showed that the ​president has increasingly mentioned the White House ballroom, renovations of the Reflecting Pool and plans for a giant ​arch.

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