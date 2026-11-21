Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has contributed Sh50 million to the 2026 Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Marathon to support life-saving heart surgery for children at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

The charity run, held on Saturday under the theme ‘Your Step, Save a Life’, brought together government leaders, corporate partners and running enthusiasts, raising Sh500 million against an initial target of Sh200 million.

The fundraising achievement was commended by Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi, who served as the guest of honour and praised TPDC, Stanbic and other sponsors and participants for supporting children in need of specialised cardiac treatment.

Stanbic Head of Personal and Private Banking Omari Mtiga led the bank’s participation, joining employees in the charity run.

Speaking after the event, Mr Mtiga said the contribution builds on the bank’s four-year partnership with JKCI.

“Over the past four years, the bank has invested more than Sh320 million in supporting children with heart conditions, particularly those from low-income households and rural communities,” he said.