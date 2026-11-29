Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has donated desks, chairs and building materials worth Sh16 million to Mbezi Inn Secondary School in Dar es Salaam to improve the learning environment and support the rehabilitation of its infrastructure.

The donation, handed over on Friday, November 27, 2026, comprises 100 desks, 10 chairs, 20 bags of cement and 18 iron roofing sheets.

Stanbic Main Branch Manager Francis Fundikira presented the items to Mshikamano Street Local Government Chairperson Henry Madenge Kobelo at a ceremony attended by the school's head, Amani Kautuka, and bank officials.

The desks and chairs are intended for immediate use in classrooms, while the cement and roofing sheets will support improvements to the school's buildings.

Mr Kautuka said the desks would improve classroom conditions by giving students better facilities for following lessons, while the construction materials would help create a safer learning environment.

He thanked the bank for its contribution, saying it would benefit students, teachers and parents.

Mr Kobelo said the donation demonstrated the importance of cooperation between the private sector, Government and local leadership in supporting community development.

He pledged that the donated resources would be properly used and maintained to benefit current and future students.

The contribution is part of Stanbic's wider investment in education and community development. The bank previously donated 100 desks and planted 200 fruit and shade trees at Ihombe Day Secondary School in Mbeya.

Earlier this month, it also invested Sh20 million in specialised theatre sinks for Mbeya Regional Referral Hospital as part of its support for the health sector.

Speaking at the handover, Mr Fundikira said investing in education was essential to helping young people acquire the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to national development.

"Education is one of the most important investments any community can make. A student who sits at a proper desk in a safe classroom can concentrate, learn and reach their full potential," he said.