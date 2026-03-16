Stanbic hosts Ramadan iftar in Zanzibar to strengthen stakeholder ties

Unguja. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has hosted a special iftar gathering in Zanzibar, bringing together government officials, religious leaders, customers and business partners as part of efforts to mark the holy month of Ramadan and strengthen engagement with stakeholders across the islands.

The event provided a platform for dialogue, reflection and fellowship during Ramadan—a period that emphasises compassion, unity and generosity. Guests also exchanged views on community wellbeing, shared values and the role institutions can play in supporting inclusive economic growth.

The Guest of Honour, Hamad Omar Bakari, Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, congratulated the bank after it was recently recognised as the Best Bank in Tanzania for 2025.

He said strong and stable financial institutions are key to advancing Zanzibar’s development agenda and encouraged continued investment in financial services that expand opportunities for businesses and citizens.

Speaking at the event, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Personal and Private Banking, Omari Mtiga, said the gathering reflects the bank’s commitment to nurturing strong relationships with communities and partners while embracing the values of unity and mutual respect associated with Ramadan.

He noted that the bank is expanding its footprint in Zanzibar through its recently established branch, aimed at bringing world-class financial solutions closer to individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses operating across the islands.

Mr Mtiga also invited residents and businesses that have not yet joined the bank to visit the branch and explore Stanbic’s financial products designed to support personal growth, business expansion and long-term financial security.