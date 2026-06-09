Standard Chartered marks 20 years of volunteering with tree-planting drive in Bagamoyo

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Tanzania has planted more trees in Bagamoyo as part of efforts to support environmental conservation and climate resilience, marking 20 years of employee volunteering initiatives by the bank.

The tree-planting exercise was held at Nianjema Secondary School in Bagamoyo District on June 6, bringing together bank employees, local leaders, students and community members in a campaign aimed at increasing green cover and promoting environmental awareness.

The event forms part of the bank's broader sustainability programme, which focuses on environmental conservation and community engagement.

Speaking during the exercise, Standard Chartered Tanzania Head of Transaction Banking, Mr Busara Raymond, said environmental protection remains critical to preserving ecosystems and supporting sustainable development.

He noted that the bank has conducted tree-planting activities in Bagamoyo for five consecutive years. Last year, it planted 2,000 seedlings at Fukayosi Primary School, while this year's campaign builds on previous conservation efforts.

According to the bank, the partnership with local authorities has resulted in the planting of more than 10,000 trees in Bagamoyo and over 30,000 across the Dar es Salaam region. The initiative is intended to support afforestation efforts and contribute to environmental sustainability goals.

The event was attended by the Bagamoyo District Administrative Secretary, reflecting cooperation between public institutions and the private sector in advancing environmental initiatives.

Tanzania has increasingly encouraged public and private sector participation in tree-planting and conservation programmes as part of wider efforts to address the effects of climate change, land degradation and deforestation.