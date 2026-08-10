Tanzania hospital worker referred to anti-corruption body over ICU bribe claim

Musoma. Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Mara Regional Referral Hospital has launched an internal investigation against a staff member alleged to have solicited Sh150,000 from a patient’s relative for ventilator services.

The allegations come despite breathing support services being provided free of charge at the facility.

For further probe and administrative action, the matter has been referred to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

According to a press statement issued on Sunday, August 9, 2026, by the hospital’s head of public relations unit, Ms Judith Machumu, the investigation followed complaints lodged on social media by a patient’s relative, Mr Warioba Butiku, regarding clinical procedures at the facility.

Ms Machumu confirmed that hospital management interviewed the relative and identified the staff member involved, though their identity remains withheld.

She assured that the employee would face disciplinary measures in accordance with public service laws, regulations, and professional codes if proven guilty.

“Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Regional Referral Hospital noted treatment complaints regarding Joseph Warioba via social media. The hospital acknowledges receiving this patient and initiating emergency and casualty care,” states Ms Machumu.

The statement details that the patient was admitted on August 7, 2026, at 7.00 pm following a referral from Butiama District Hospital.

After initial clinical examination, the patient was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he remains under treatment.

Ms Machumu clarifies that medical expenses were settled following official government billing procedures, with certain services granted on a temporary waiver.

She reiterated that ventilator support is entirely free, making any private monetary demand illegal.

Meanwhile, Mara Region residents urged management to enforce strict disciplinary sanctions and publish the outcome publicly.

Resident Ayubu Komanga stressed that measures must go beyond written statements, demanding the employee be named publicly to deter corruption.