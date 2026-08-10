Four killed, dozens rushed to hospital after Kisarawe crash

Kisarawe. Four people have died, and 46 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus overturned at Kona ya Kinyanyiko along the Pugu–Kisarawe road in Kisarawe District, Coast Region.

A press statement issued on Monday, August 10, 2026, by Coast Regional Police Commander Salim Morcase says the fatal accident occurred on Sunday, August 9, at 5:00 pm.

He said the bus was travelling from Vikumbulu towards Dar es Salaam when it overturned at the location, causing immediate fatalities and multiple injuries.

Among those killed was the bus driver, a resident of Chanika, Dar es Salaam, Mr Salehe Mtumwa, 35.

The other victims were identified as residents of Dar es Salaam: Mwika Mwenda Gwesele, 38, Fatuma Hassan Momba, and Sivijui Said Samatha, 40.

The statement notes that the injured were rushed to various medical facilities, with several admitted to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Identified casualties include Hamis Sultan Mtitu (55), Farida Hassan (28), Husna Bakari (26), Radhia Sultan (36), Neema Hassan (42), Pilli Kondo (40), Salama Ramadhan (40), Salumu Rajabu (56), Pilli Habibu (28), and Amina Ramadhan (64).

Seven victims, three men and four women, remain under care at Kisarawe District Hospital, while 29 others were treated and discharged.

Police attributed the crash to excessive speeding, stating that the driver failed to negotiate a steep descent, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The regional police chief urged motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations, warning that reckless drivers will face severe legal consequences.