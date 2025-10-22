Stone Town, Mixx roll out digital parking payment system

Unguja. The Stone Town Conservation and Development Authority (STCDA) has partnered with Mixx, a mobile financial services company, and Osaju Company Ltd to launch a digital parking payment system, marking a major step toward modernising revenue collection and improving service delivery in the historic city.

The new system, which is already operational in key areas including Darajani, Malindi, Forodhani, Vuga, and the Port zone, enables motorists to pay parking fees directly via mobile phones — either through the Mixx Super App, USSD, or Osaju agents.

Officials say the initiative eliminates cash handling, enhances transparency, and ensures real-time tracking and direct remittance of revenues to the Authority.

“Citizens can now pay parking fees easily, safely, and transparently using their phones. This partnership marks a major step toward strengthening government revenue systems and simplifying life for residents,”

said Mr. Salum Nassor Mohamed, Mixx’s Commercial Manager for Zanzibar.

He explained that users can access the service by searching for the Osaju Parking Mini App within the Mixx Super App or by visiting the Osaju website for detailed payment instructions. Those without smartphones can make payments through USSD or by visiting registered agents.





The STCDA Director General, Mr. Ali Said Bakar, said the system aligns with directives from the Eighth Phase Government under President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, which emphasise digital transformation in public institutions.

“This system gives us a transparent and efficient way to manage parking revenues while allowing citizens to make payments anytime, anywhere,”

he said.

“We believe our collaboration with Mixx and Osaju will enhance revenue collection and improve service delivery for the people of Zanzibar.”

Ms. Farida Said Uledi, Director of Osaju Company Ltd, described the project as a milestone in the country’s digital evolution.

“Our goal is to set a new standard for smart, transparent public payment systems,”

she said.

“By reducing cash handling and automating collection, we are improving how parking services are managed across the city.”

Officials believe the initiative could serve as a national model for digital public service payments, supporting the government’s broader push for efficiency, accountability, and smart urban management.