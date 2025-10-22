Simba among 10 clubs shortlisted for CAF club of the Year Awards

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants, Simba SC, have been shortlisted among ten elite clubs competing for the CAF Club of the Year Award, one of the most prestigious accolades in African football.

The award ceremony’s venue and date are yet to be announced.

Simba, who qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup last season, narrowly missed out on the trophy to Moroccan side RS Berkane, losing 3-1 on aggregate in the final.

This marks the second time Simba have been shortlisted for the award, having first been recognized in 2024 alongside their traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Yanga, who also missed out on the CAF Confederation Cup trophy in 2023, lost on the away goals rule against USM Alger.

The Tanzanian club lost 2-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium before winning 1-0 in Algeria, highlighting the fine margins that define continental success.

Other clubs shortlisted for this year’s CAF Club of the Year Award include CR Belouizdad and CS Constantine from Algeria, Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast, Pyramids FC from Egypt, RS Berkane of Morocco, and three South African clubs: Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Stellenbosch FC. Sudanese giants Al Hilal complete the list.

Notably absent this year is seven-time winner Al Ahly of Egypt, who have dominated the award in recent years, winning consecutively in 2023 and 2024. Their absence opens the field to emerging and established clubs across the continent.

The CAF Awards have been recognizing excellence in African football since 2000, honoring the best performers in each category. Among the most prestigious is the African Footballer of the Year Award, first awarded in 1992, when Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele became the inaugural recipient.

For Simba and other shortlisted clubs, this recognition is not just about accolades—it reflects sustained performance at the highest level of African football. For Tanzanian football fans, seeing both Simba and Yanga consistently compete on the continental stage underscores the nation’s growing influence in the CAF competitions.