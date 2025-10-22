Samia: Security organs well-prepared and fully-equipped before and after elections

Dar es Salaam. With only seven days left before the General Election, CCM presidential candidate and Head of State, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has assured Tanzanians that the nation remains peaceful and secure, urging citizens to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Kuche grounds in Kinyerezi, Ilala District, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, President Hassan said security and defence forces across the country were well-prepared and fully equipped to ensure safety throughout the election period.

“On the safety of our citizens, I said it yesterday, but let me repeat it again today. Our security and defence organs are well-prepared, and we have strengthened their capacity. The nation is safe at all times,” she said.

“Whether during the election or not, we are safe. These minor threats people are spreading around, if you hear them, just ask those behind them. I want to assure all Tanzanians: go out and vote; we are secure,” she added.

On Tuesday, during a campaign rally at Leaders Club in Kinondoni, President Samia told supporters that the only processions expected on election day, October 29, would be Tanzanians walking to polling stations to vote.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, she reiterated that there was no cause for alarm and that the country remained stable.

“I took an oath to serve Tanzania, and that is exactly what I am doing. I swore to protect the nation, to uphold the dignity of Tanzanians. When I ensure people have clean water, children access education, and citizens enjoy health services and security, that is honouring human dignity,” she said.

President Hassan also downplayed personal attacks directed at her during the campaign period, saying she was ready to bear them for the sake of unity and national service.

“My brothers and sisters, leave the insults to me. I will carry them on your behalf. Even our prophets suffered for the sake of others: Jesus was crucified to redeem humanity, and Prophet Muhammad endured pain in fulfilling God’s command to save his people,” she said.

The CCM presidential candidate further called on residents of Ubungo and Kinondoni to vote massively for the ruling party.