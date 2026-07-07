Students caught using ChatGPT during national exams as Necta cancels 58 results

Dar es Salaam. The use of ChatGPT has entered exam cheating list as Tanzania’s National Examinations Council (Necta) withheld the results of 190 candidates in the 2026 examinations for various reasons and canceled the results of 58 candidates found guilty of examination malpractice.

The malpractice included bringing unauthorised notes into examination rooms, colluding with fellow candidates and using mobile phones to access ChatGPT to answer examination questions.

Of the 190 withheld results, 184 were for Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE), five were studying to become teachers - Diploma in Primary Education Examination (DPEE), and one for the Diploma in Secondary Education Examination (DSEE).