Survivors recall horror as church wall collapse claims four lives

Dodoma. Survivors of the Wiliko church wall collapse have narrated the terrifying moments leading to the tragedy, as the Bishop of the Central Tanganyika Diocese, Dr Dickson Chilongani, announced financial support to help cover medical expenses for the injured.

The incident claimed four lives and left 17 others injured after a church wall collapsed in Wiliko Village, Chamwino District.

One of the injured, Ms Neema Bwanga (24), a church leader, said strong winds triggered the collapse after shaking the structure and dislodging fellowship cups.

“I was on duty that day. The pastor had conducted a baptism for children and adults, followed by a fellowship service. After the service ended, I was collecting equipment, including the cups,” said Ms Bwanga.

He said the cups suddenly began falling as the corrugated iron sheets rattled loudly, prompting worshippers to flee in panic.

“I remained inside the church, leaning against the wall. I do not remember what happened next. I regained consciousness at the hospital. My child was with me but, thankfully, was not injured,” she said.

Another injured congregant, Ms Magreth Kapande, said the church building was incomplete.

It had walls made of renta blocks and was temporarily roofed with new corrugated iron sheets supported by a large central pillar.

She said the service had been proceeding normally until the winds intensified, prompting the pastor to ask worshippers to disperse.

“We had completed the walls of the main church, but because of the rains, we covered it with iron sheets before finishing construction. When strong winds started, the pastor asked us to leave, but many people sheltered behind the eastern wall, which later collapsed,” she said.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gallus Hyera was unavailable for comment, as repeated calls to his phone went unanswered.

However, Bishop Chilongani announced that all churches under the Central Tanganyika Diocese would contribute to supporting those injured.

He urged congregations across the diocese to conduct fundraising activities, which began during Christmas Day services.

Wiliko Village Chairman Gabriel Mika confirmed the incident, attributing it to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

“Indeed, one man and three women, all adults from my village, died. I am currently at the mourning site,” said Mr Mika.

He added that a baptism and fellowship service had been held on Wednesday afternoon and was attended by many worshippers, noting that as the service ended, heavy rain and strong winds set in.

“The pastor asked people to go home, but many chose to remain. That is when the church wall collapsed. Two people died at the scene, while the other two died at the hospital before receiving treatment,” he said.

He said 17 people were injured; two died, three were treated and discharged, while the remaining 12 were admitted to Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital.

Acting Medical Officer at Dodoma Regional Hospital, Dr Ernest Ibenzi, confirmed receiving 12 injured people from the incident.

He said they are continuing to receive treatment, while others were treated and discharged from Mlowa District Hospital.

“We received 12 injured patients. We thank God that they are all stable and continuing treatment here, with no complications reported since admission,” said Dr Ibenzi.

Wiliko Village is located about 78 kilometres south of Dodoma City.