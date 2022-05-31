TADB conducts gender and youth economic empowerment workshop.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has devised a strategic plan to economically empower women and youth in collaboration with Investment Climate Reform Facility (ICR).

The ICR Facility is co-funded by the European Union (EU), the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), together with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the British Council.

The course began with a consultative workshop with ICR to discuss and elaborate on the development of a gender and youth scheme for TADB. The plan is being developed to assist women and young farmers in obtaining the funds they require.

TADB's efforts are deliberately aimed at closing the economic gap between women and youth, as Finscope statistics indicates that the former constitutes 50 per cent of the workforce while the latter constitutes 50 per cent of the workforce but is financially excluded, with only 6 percent of women banked and only 26 percent of youth as dedicated farmers.

TADB sought technical assistance from the EU-funded ICR Facility to bridge the gap between women and youth. The scheme in the works will inform TADB and other financial institutions about the steps that must be taken to increase financial inclusion among women and youth in the agricultural sector.

Participants at the two-day consultation workshop included representatives from various ministries of the government of Tanzania's mainland and Zanzibar, the EU Delegation to Tanzania, women's and youth organizations, and market facilitators. Participants had an opportunity to discuss their opinion on agricultural products and services for women and young people.

The workshop concluded that the empowerement scheme should include a variety of financial products such as a guarantee mechanism, direct lending, and credit lines to partner financial institutions.

The scheme will also include collaboration between TADB and market facilitators to provide market information, training, and capacity development to female and youth farmers.





The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) is a state-owned development finance institution (DFI) established to catalyse development of the agriculture sector



