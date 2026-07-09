Tanzania Tourism Minister tasks Tanapa boss with enforcing discipline, fighting corruption

Arusha. Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, has directed Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) Conservation Commissioner, Mr Massana Mwishawa to enforce strict discipline among conservation officers and rangers, warning that the government will not tolerate corruption, abuse of office or actions that damage the organisation’s reputation.

Dr Kijaji said Mr Mwishawa must ensure officers and rangers adhere to laws, regulations and public service ethics while carrying out their duties, while also safeguarding their welfare.

She made the remarks on Thursday, July 9, 2026, during a ceremony at Tanapa headquarters in Arusha where Mr Mwishawa was conferred with his new rank and sworn into office.

The minister said the government expected Tanapa to continue promoting discipline, accountability, and employee welfare.

“The Conservation Force is the backbone of protecting our national parks. Tanapa’s effectiveness in safeguarding biodiversity, fighting poaching, controlling encroachment, and protecting national resources largely depends on having officers and rangers with discipline, integrity, patriotism, and high professionalism,” she said.

“Therefore, I direct you to ensure you build unwavering discipline among our officers and rangers. They must comply with laws, regulations, and public service ethics at all times while carrying out their duties,” added Dr Kijaji.

She stressed: “The government will not tolerate corruption, abuse of power, indiscipline, misuse of public assets, or any actions that tarnish the image of Tanapa and the government at large.”

Dr Kijaji said the government had high expectations of Mr Mwishawa due to his experience within Tanapa, directing him to prioritise employees’ interests and ensure their entitlements were paid on time.

She said the government was continuing to improve housing for employees and rangers, provide more working equipment, strengthen training, and improve healthcare services, noting that motivated employees were key to building a successful institution.

The minister also directed Mr Mwishawa to strengthen cooperation with the private sector to expand accommodation facilities inside parks and open up investment opportunities as Tanzania prepares to host delegates attending the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference in Arusha in October and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Speaking after his swearing-in, Mr Mwishawa said he would discharge his duties guided by integrity, collective responsibility, discipline, patriotism, and innovation.

“My commitment is to continue building a Tanapa that performs its responsibilities with the highest level of professionalism and ultimately provides quality services to all its customers. During my leadership, I will focus on ensuring working conditions for employees and their welfare continue to improve, while increasing government revenue collection,” he said.

“Protection of natural resources will continue to be strengthened, tourism activities improved, tourism infrastructure, including roads and airports, upgraded, and relations with communities surrounding national parks,” added Mr Mwishawa.

Mr Mwishawa said national parks were ecological, economic, social, scientific, and cultural treasures that made a significant contribution to the country through revenue generation, supporting communities living around parks, and providing water sources for strategic projects, including electricity generation.

Earlier, Tanapa Board of Trustees Chairman, retired General George Waitara, said the board had confidence in Mr Mwishawa’s ability after he rose through various positions within the organisation to become Deputy Conservation Commissioner.

He urged him to strengthen collective responsibility and promote teamwork, saying cooperation was essential for institutional success.